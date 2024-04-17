Maui High announces $10M endowment from alum

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Maui High School announced Tuesday it will receive a $10 million endowment from an alum who prefers to remain anonymous.

It is the largest single monetary donation in the school’s history and likely the largest endowment ever to be made from a public school graduate in Hawaii, according to a news release from the school.

The endowment will go to the Maui High School Foundation, which handles fundraising campaigns, scholarship programs and alumni relations.

“This is a monumental moment for our school and we are so grateful,” said Maui High School principal Jamie Yap in a statement. “When I told my foundation staff about it, they were very emotional. This endowment will ensure that our students are able to pursue their educational passions during and beyond high school, a gift that will keep on giving for a long time.”

Yap was aware that an endowment was coming from a Maui High School graduate, but nearly fell over when he learned the amount pledged.

It will be used for a variety of student programs such as band, athletics, STEM, Career and Technical Educational pathways, arts, foreign language and special education.

Yap said it will also be used to create more scholarships for seniors to pursue college and vocational careers.

“We are definitely excited, overwhelmed, shocked,” he told the Honolulu Star-­Advertiser. “This is really good news for us at Maui High School and for our students.”

The foundation supports graduates with several categories of scholarships for college or vocational training, including for those planning to become future teachers, in amounts of $1,000 to $1,500 each.

“This gift will be for all Maui High students who qualify,” said Yap. “What our donor is saying is, ‘Go follow your dreams, I’ll help you.’ We hope this inspires our kids to be resilient and put in the hard work. We hope this shows them that their dreams are possible, no matter their circumstances or where they started from.”

He said he has met with the donor, and wants to ensure that the donor’s wishes and intentions for the funds are met, although exact details have yet to be finalized.

“The endowment will also encourage expanding the foundation’s database and its ability to connect with former graduates,” says Yap. “We are currently creating a foundation office on campus to be more accessible to our community.”

Maui High School, in Kahu­lui, currently serves more than 1,800 students in 9th to 12th grade in the central and southeastern districts of the Valley Isle.

It is the largest high school on Maui and one of the 10 largest high schools in Hawaii.

The school offers 10 career pathways within its curriculum, with offerings that include arts and communication, health services, industrial engineering technology and business, among others.

It also offers Advanced Placement courses and dual enrollment options for students who want to simultaneously earn high school and college credits.

According to the high school’s website, exit surveys indicate 58% enroll in four-year colleges and universities, while 14% enroll in two-year colleges and universities and 15% seek employment, with the rest enlisting in military services or undecided.

Maui High School graduates have gone on to enroll at Arizona State University; the University of California at Davis, Irvine and Los Angeles; the University of Washington; the Massachusetts Institute of Technology; Yale; and the University of Hawaii at Manoa, among many others.

In a 2023-2024 academic plan, the school listed goals of increasing proficiency in math, literacy and science, as well as increasing the graduation rate for its English learners and students in special education.

“I just hope that this endowment inspires other graduates to give,” said Yap, “and that this might inspire other graduates at other high schools to give back to their high schools.”