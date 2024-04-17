comscore Maui High announces $10M endowment from alum | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Maui High announces $10M endowment from alum

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:14 p.m.

Maui High School announced Tuesday it will receive a $10 million endowment from an alum who prefers to remain anonymous. Read more

