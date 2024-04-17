On the Move: SSFM International

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

SSFM International has announced the following promotions:

>> John Uno to manager of the firm’s structural engineering group. Uno joined in February 2023, previously from MKE Associates LLC with nearly 20 years’ experience as a principal, project manager and structural engineer.

>> Renee Ishisaka to deputy manager of the firm’s structural engineering group. Ishisaka is an experienced senior structural and civil engineer who has been at the firm since 2007.

>> Wendy McLain to deputy manager of the firm’s civil engineering group. McLain is a senior civil engineer, also experienced in low-impact development and sustainable stormwater management design.

>> Daniel Kaiawe to deputy manager of the firm’s CM HWYS group. Kaiawe has more than 30 years’ experience in the construction industry, specializing in highways and roads.

>> Lana Barrett to deputy manager of the firm’s project management group. Barrett is an experienced project manager, providing support for projects in both the public and private sectors.

