Hawaii News On the Move: SSFM International

SSFM International has announced the following promotions:

>> John Uno to manager of the firm's structural engineering group. Uno joined in February 2023, previously from MKE Associates LLC with nearly 20 years' experience as a principal, project manager and structural engineer.

>> Renee Ishisaka to deputy manager of the firm's structural engineering group. Ishisaka is an experienced senior structural and civil engineer who has been at the firm since 2007.

>> Wendy McLain to deputy manager of the firm's civil engineering group. McLain is a senior civil engineer, also experienced in low-impact development and sustainable stormwater management design.

>> Daniel Kaiawe to deputy manager of the firm's CM HWYS group. Kaiawe has more than 30 years' experience in the construction industry, specializing in highways and roads.

>> Lana Barrett to deputy manager of the firm's project management group. Barrett is an experienced project manager, providing support for projects in both the public and private sectors.

———

Send items to citydesk@staradvertiser.com.