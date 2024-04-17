comscore Report finds military facilities at ‘increased risk’ of fuel spills | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Report finds military facilities at ‘increased risk’ of fuel spills

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:37 a.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / AUG. 25 The World War II-era Red Hill Fuel Storage Facility in Halawa had fallen into disrepair over the years and required upgrades before its tanks could be defueled.

An investigation by the Pentagon’s Inspector General released this month found that military officials have failed to provide proper oversight of fuel facilities and that they are now “at an increased risk of fuel leaks and spills, which could endanger public health, harm natural resources, and lead to mission failure.” Read more

