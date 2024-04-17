comscore Tech View: Ohtani’s woes illustrate necessity of safeguards | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Tech View: Ohtani’s woes illustrate necessity of safeguards

  • By John Agsalud
  • Today
  • Updated 11:08 p.m.

The recent events surrounding baseball phenom Shohei Ohtani and his longtime interpreter Ippei Mizuhara are still not fully known. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: SSFM International

Scroll Up