Threatening note shutters 2 Oahu private schools

A note threatening gun violence at Damien Memorial School in Kalihi and Maryknoll School in Makiki prompted lockdowns and cancellation of classes and events Tuesday.

There was no active shooter, but the Damien campus was put on lockdown Tuesday morning, according to a social media post from the Honolulu Police Department at 10:46 a.m.

The school will remain closed today.

At 1:31 p.m. Tuesday, HPD posted on social media that the lockdown at Damien was lifted and a terroristic threatening case opened, and no arrests have been made.

HPD did not respond to Honolulu Star-Advertiser requests for comment.

“This situation has been very disruptive and traumatic for everyone on campus. As a result, we have informed our students to remain home with their families,” Damien’s Director of Communications and Marketing Stephen Guzman told the Star-Advertiser. “School is expected to resume on Thursday.”

Damien school officials found a note threatening their community and Mary­knoll’s. Police officers who responded to the Damien threat learned that Mary­knoll was also mentioned, and officers were sent to that school.

In a message marked “urgent” sent to Damien parents Tuesday morning obtained by the Star-Advertiser, school officials said that “a note was found on campus that threatens violence on campus.”

“We immediately reported the threat to the Honolulu Police Department and they are currently investigating the situation, for which we are cooperating fully. Though there is every indication that threat is not credible, school administration has decided to approach this situation with an abundance of caution and will be canceling school and any scheduled activities, practices or games for the rest of today (April 16),” read the note from the Damien administration. “The safety and well-being of our school community is our priority.”

The school requested that children be picked up immediately. Students sheltered in place in their locked classrooms.

Parents were told to go to the parking lot and let the faculty member at the gate know the child’s grade level and last name. Parents were then directed to the appropriate line where they had to sign their child out.

Only authorized names with the school were permitted to sign students out. Students sheltered in place with their teachers until parents picked them up. Student drivers were released to drive home.

A second note sent later Tuesday alerted parents that Damien classes are canceled today and provided resources for students coping with the trauma of the threat.

In a message sent to parents Tuesday obtained by the Star-Advertiser, Mary­knoll School officials “initiated an early school closure for both campuses as a precautionary measure due to a possible threat today 4/16.”

School will resume for all Maryknoll students today.

“All students are safe, and we will provide updates as soon as we have more information,” read the message. “All school activities including athletic practices, games on and off campus are cancelled for Tuesday 4/16.”

“Maryknoll School initiated an early school closure for both its lower and high school campuses as a precautionary measure due to a possible threat. All students are safe,” Maryknoll School President Shana Tong told the Star-Advertiser in a statement.

Founded in 1962, Damien is a private Catholic school for boys and girls in grades 6 through 12.

Blessed in 1927, Maryknoll School is also a coeducational private school, for about 1,000 students across all grade levels supported by about 150 faculty and staff.