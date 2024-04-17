comscore Threatening note shutters 2 Oahu private schools | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Threatening note shutters 2 Oahu private schools

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:07 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / 2020 Maryknoll School in Makiki, above, and Damien Memorial School in Kalihi canceled classes and events in response to a note threatening gun violence.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / 2020

    Maryknoll School in Makiki, above, and Damien Memorial School in Kalihi canceled classes and events in response to a note threatening gun violence.

A note threatening gun violence at Damien Memorial School in Kalihi and Maryknoll School in Makiki prompted lockdowns and cancellation of classes and events Tuesday. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: SSFM International

Scroll Up