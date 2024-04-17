Hawaii Grown Report: updates on island athletes at mainland colleges

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

BASEBALL

>> Aiva Arquette (Saint Louis), Washington: Ran his hitting streak to 10 with four hits in a three-game series with UCLA. He scored three runs as the leadoff man for the Huskies and has scored at least one run in seven straight games.

>> Cody Hirano (Punahou), Puget Sound: Hit home runs in back-to-back games against Lewis & Clark, putting up five hits, four runs and three RBIs in three games while also walking twice. They were his first two home runs of the season and the first time he had gone deep since 2022.

>> Caleb Lomavita (Saint Louis), California: Broke out of a small slump with a three-hit day to close a series with Washington State, hitting two doubles and getting hit by a pitch. Before that, he had just one hit in his previous 15 at-bats and his batting average dropped from .367 to .333. The three-hit game lifted it back up to .343.

>> Kodey Shojinaga (Mid-Pacific), Kansas: Had a monster series in a three-game sweep of Pacific, bashing out 11 hits in 17 plate appearances with six runs scored and 10 runs batted in. One of his hits was a grand slam, making him the first Jayhawk with two grand slams in a season since Ty Denzer in 2016.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

>> Ella Connor (Seabury Hall), Cal Poly: Beat two nationally ranked teams with partner Izzy Martinez at the No. 1 spot for the Mustangs in the Center of Effort Challenge. The duo beat the top teams from Texas Christian and Florida State but lost to Loyola Marymount and UCLA. Connor and Martinez are 21-6 this season and have played all but two matches at the No. 1 spot. She won 27 matches at No. 1 in 2022 but redshirted last season.

>> Keila Giusta (Moanalua), Concordia Irvine: Came up clutch on the final day of the AVCA Small College Championships, teaming with True McCullough to win both matches. They took out St. Leo’s No. 5 team 22-20, 21-18 in the semifinals and Tampa’s No. 4 crew 21-14, 16-21, 15-12 in the final, but the Golden Eagles fell 3-2. Jordyn Nichols (Kamehameha) and her partner won in the semis but were swept in the final round.

WOMEN’S GOLF

>> Kara Kaneshiro (Kalani), Colorado State: Collected her fifth Mountain West Freshman of the Week award after finishing 23rd at the Chattanooga Classic. She fired a 69 in the final round, 11 strokes better than the previous day and her first round in the 60s in six tries.

>> Teal Matsueda (Kalani), Boise State: Started her third straight tournament with a round under par, firing a 71 at the Bobcat Desert Classic. She followed it up with rounds of 73 and 76 to finish in a tie for 26th, the second-best score for the Broncos. Leia Chung (Leilehua) came in a stroke behind Matsueda.

>> Raya Nakao (Punahou), Oregon State: Finished in 18th place at the Silverado Showdown, her fifth top 20 result in nine tournaments this year. She opened the tournament with a 69 and followed it with back-to-back rounds of 75. She had gone nine straight rounds over par before this week.

SOFTBALL

>> Primrose Aholelei (Kaiser), Texas A&M Corpus Christi: Struck out 12 batters over seven innings to beat Lamar 4-2 and then limited the Cardinals to one earned run in a 2-1 loss the next day. The senior thew 249 pitches in the two games but lost the second when she walked in the winning run on a pitch her coach thought was strike three. Her sister, Precious Aholelei (Kaiser), was behind the plate for both games.

>> Ailana Agbayani (‘Iolani), Brigham Young: Had four hits in a 9-4 win over Oklahoma State, her school’s first victory over a Top 10 team since 2014. The sophomore had six hits in the series, and the Cowgirls took two of three. Keila Kamoku (Kamehameha) smacked a home run in the victory and three hits in the series and Aleia Agbayani (‘Iolani) had two hits and a home run in the series.

>> Kai Barrett (‘Iolani), Cal Poly: Unleashed the first four-hit game of her career to finish off a sweep of Cal State Bakersfield, collecting six hits and a walk in the three games and running her hitting streak to five games. The senior was named the Big West Player of the Week for her efforts. She has nine hits in her last 13 at bats to raise her batting average from .214 to .299.

>> Nikki Donohue (Kamehameha), Texas Arlington: Had a perfect day at the plate with four hits and a walk in a 2-1 victory over Utah Valley. She caught all 10 innings and walked with one out and a runner on first in the bottom of the final frame to set up her teammate’s game-winning double.

>> LB Kahahawai-Kekona (Baldwin), Utah Tech: Doubled up on hits in all three games against California Baptist last week, collecting six of them to raise her batting average to a team-leading .328. She also paces the Trail Blazers in runs (23), hits (39), sacrifice bunts (3) and stolen bases (11).

>> Kaiana Kong (Campbell), Western Washington: Picked up two victories in the circle to beat Montana State-Billings and help run the Vikings’ winning streak to 17. The freshman pitched 12 innings in the three games, allowing seven earned runs to grow her earned run average from 1.01 to 1.51 but improve her win-loss record to 11-1 with four saves. Kanilehua Pitoy (Roosevelt), picked up six hits in the four games, three of them in the first contest.

>> Shonty Passi (Punahou), Utah: Started last week off with a bang, delivering two hits and a walk in a 9-0 win over Weber State from the ninth spot in the order, and then did even better with three hits and two walks in a 9-3 win over Arizona State. They were her first two multi-hit games of the season.

MEN’S TENNIS

>> Andre Ajed (Mid-Pacific), Binghamton: Was selected the Northeastern Conference’s Rookie of the Week for his efforts in the last week of the regular season, when he came off the bench to win his first singles match and provide the Bearcats with depth heading into their conference tournament.

MEN’S TRACK AND FIELD

>> Shane Kawakami-Williams (Hawaii Baptist), Occidental: Dominated the sprints at the third SCIAC Multi Dual of the season, winning four gold medals. The freshman finished the 100 meters in 10.82 seconds and the 200 meters in 21.62 seconds, winning both races easily. He then ran the second leg of the 4×100 relay for a victory and anchored the 4×400 team to another win.

WOMEN’S TRACK AND FIELD

>> Tia Akasaki (University), Occidental: Led off the 4×100 relay for a victory in the third SCIAC Multi Dual and came in sixth individually in the 400 meters. She teamed up with Rylee Kayla Cockett (‘Iolani), who took fifth in the high jump, and two others to come in second in the 4×100. Aleana Bayman (‘Iolani) also participated, running a personal-best 5:08.43 in the 1,500 meters for 11th place, 12 seconds faster than her time in the event last year.

>> Elle Rimando (Mililani), Mount Holyoke: Qualified for the New England Division III Championships by placing third in the long jump at the Jerry Gravel Invitational, covering 17 feet, 0.75 inches. She also made her outdoor debut in the triple jump and covered 35-4.5 to finish fourth. She moved up to second on the program’s career list in the event on her first attempt.

MEN’S VOLLEYBALL

>> DiAeris McRaven (Moanalua), Long Beach State: Helped the Beach to its third straight Big West regular season title with a perfect performance in a sweep of UC Irvine. He buried all five of his kill attempts and unleashed a crucial ace and two blocks. The junior had six kills and three blocks the night before in a loss to the Anteaters.

>> Riley Haine (Punahou), Southern California: Had a career-high 11 digs in a 3-1 loss to Stanford a night after he was limited to three digs in a sweep at the hands of the Cardinal. He had 12 kills, three assists and three blocks in the two matches. Jack Deuchar (Punahou) had 15 kills and seven digs in the two matches.

WATER POLO

>> Audrey Dexter (‘Iolani), Cal State East Bay: Tallied four scores and an assist in a 17-4 blowout of California Merced and then added two more goals in a 9-8 win over Fresno Pacific the next night. Kohia Rego (Kamehameha) contributed two assists in the win over Merced.

>> Jacsen Donohue (Baldwin), Cal Lutheran: Had a hat trick in a 16-6 win over La Verne, running her streak of matches with at least one goal to four. She has not missed a shot in two matches and hits on 50% of her shots this season and has buried 61% of her shots during conference play.

>> Christina Hicks (Punahou), Stanford: Carried the offense with four goals, three in the first half, in a 13-4 beatdown of No. 15 Indiana. The senior also contributed on a stellar defensive performance that held one of the MPSF’s top offenses to 15% shooting. Hicks has had multiple-goal games in nine of her 19 matches.

>> Kyra Kahahawai (Kamehameha), Cal Baptist: Scored a season-high four goals in a 17-13 loss to Loyola Marymount a day after tallying two goals and assisting on another in a 10-6 win over Santa Clara. Her seven goals in her past three matches are her most in any three-game span this season.