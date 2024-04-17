comscore Hawaii Grown Report: updates on island athletes at mainland colleges | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Grown Report: updates on island athletes at mainland colleges

  By Jerry Campany
  Today
  • Updated 11:31 p.m.

Aiva Arquette (Saint Louis), Washington: Ran his hitting streak to 10 with four hits in a three-game series with UCLA. He scored three runs as the leadoff man for the Huskies and has scored at least one run in seven straight games. Read more

