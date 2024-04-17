comscore Choi, Matsumoto win OIA golf titles | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Choi, Matsumoto win OIA golf titles

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:59 a.m.
  • PAUL HONDA / PHONDA @STARADVERTISER.COM <strong>Nate Choi:</strong> <em>Wins it with a 15-foot putt in playoff, </em>left<em>, </em><strong>Kady Matsumoto: </strong><em>Cards a 74 to help Mililani win team title</em>

    PAUL HONDA / PHONDA @STARADVERTISER.COM

    Nate Choi: Wins it with a 15-foot putt in playoff, left, Kady Matsumoto: Cards a 74 to help Mililani win team title

Nate Choi of Moanalua sank a 15-foot putt on the second sudden-death hole to edge Casey Johansen of Leilehua for the OIA boys individual championship on Tuesday afternoon at Leilehua Golf Course. Read more

Previous Story
Mid-Pacific puts its track and field success in Destiny’s hands
Next Story
Scoreboard – April 17, 2024

Scroll Up