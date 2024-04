Television and radio – April 17, 2024

On the air

Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station.

**—retelecast. ***—delayed. Check your TV guide for latest updates.

TODAY

TIME TV CH HT

BASEBALL: MLB

Regional coverage 6 a.m. MLBN NA/208 95

Padres at Brewers 7:10 a.m. PADS NA.230 NA

Regional coverage 9 a.m. MLBN NA/208 95

Nationals at Dodgers 9:10 a.m. SSNLA NA/217 NA

Angels at Rays 12:50 p.m. BSW 20/226 81*

Regional coverage 1 p.m. MLBN NA/208 95

BASEBALL: COLLEGE

Texas Tech at Arkansas 11 a.m. SEC NA/220 262*

BASEBALL: OIA EAST

Kaiser vs. Kalani 6:30 p.m. SPCOC 16 NA

BASKETBALL: NBA PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT

No. 8 Heat at No. 7 76ers 1 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70

No. 8 Heat at No. 7 76ers (Kevin Hart) 1 p.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74

No. 10 Hawks at No. 9 Bulls 3:30 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70

GOLF: COLLEGE MEN

Western Intercollegiate 1 p.m. GOLF 30/216 86

HOCKEY: NHL

Maple Leafs at Lightning 1 p.m. TRUTV NA/550 126

Maple Leafs at Lightning 1 p.m. TNT 43/553 125

Blues at Stars 3:30 p.m. TRUTV NA/550 126

Blues at Stars 3:30 p.m. TNT 43/553 125

SOCCER

UEFA Champions: Manchester City vs. Real Madrid 9 a.m. KGMB 7 7

TENNIS

Barcelona, Munich, Bucharest; Stutgrt., Rouen midnight TENNIS NA/243 84*

Barcelona, Munich, Bucharest; Stuttgart, Rouen 11 p.m. TENNIS NA/243 84*

THURSDAY

TIME TV CH HT

AUTO RACING

F-1 Chinese Grand Prix Sprint qualifying 9:25 p.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74

BASEBALL: MLB

Regional coverage 7 a.m. MLBN NA/208 95

Angels at Rays 7:10 a.m. BSW 20/226 81*

Diamondbacks at Giants 3:45 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75

BASEBALL: COLLEGE

Texas A&M at Alabama 1 p.m. SEC NA/220 262*

North Carolina at NC State 1 p.m. ACC NA/251 261

Florida at Vanderbilt 1:30 p.m. ESPNU NA/221 73

BASEBALL: ILH

Saint Louis vs. Kamehameha 6:30 p.m. SPCOC 16 NA

BASKETBALL: BRITISH BASKETBALL LEAGUE

Surrey Scorchers at London Lions 8:30 a.m. BSSC 31/228 82*

FOOTBALL: COLLEGE

Indiana Spring Game 2 p.m. BIGTEN NA/248 79*

GOLF: COLLEGE MEN

PGA: Corales Puntacana Championship 2 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86

LPGA: Chevron Championship 4 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86

PGA: RBC Heritage 8 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86

GYMNASTICS: NCAA WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

Afternoon Session 10:30 a.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74

Evening Session 3 p.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74

HOCKEY: NHL

Kraken at Wild 1 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70

Oilers at Avalanche 3:30 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70

Ducks at Golden Knights 4 p.m. BSSC 31/228 82*

Blackhawks at Kings 4:30 p.m. BSW 20/226 81*

HOCKEY: PWHL

Minnesota at Montreal 1 p.m. BSW 20/226 81*

SOCCER

UEFA Europa: Roma vs. AC Milan 9 a.m. CBSSN NA/247 83

TENNIS

Barcelona, Munich, Bucharest; Stutgrt., Rouen midnight TENNIS NA/243 84*

Barcelona, Munich, Bucharest; Stuttgart, Rouen 11 p.m. TENNIS NA/243 84*

VOLLEYBALL: BIG WEST MEN’S TOURNAMENT, FIRST ROUND

Cal State Northridge vs. UC San Diego 4:30 p.m. SPCSP 12 89

UC Santa Barbara at Hawaii 7 p.m. SPCSP 12 89

RADIO

TODAY

TIME STATION

MLB: Giants at Marlins 6:10 a.m. 1500-AM

NBA: Nationals at Dodgers 9:10 a.m. 990-AM

MLB: Mariners at Reds 10:10 a.m. 95.1-FM/760-AM

OIA East baseball: Castle at Farrington 3 p.m. 95.1-FM/760-AM

NBA Play-In: Hawks at Bulls 3:30 p.m. 1500-AM

THURSDAY

TIME STATION

MLB: Diamondbacks at Giants 3:45 p.m. 1500-AM