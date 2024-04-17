comscore Warriors will need all the help they can get — especially from fans | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Warriors will need all the help they can get — especially from fans

  • By Dave Reardon dreardon@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:22 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM / MARCH 30 Hawaii opposite Alaka‘i Todd appreciates the home crowd that he’s experienced since 2019.

Alaka‘’i Todd won’t go so far as to say it’s the best homecourt advantage in volleyball. But it’s easy to see his appreciation as the sixth-year senior gazes around the 10,300-seat arena for one of the final times of his University of Hawaii volleyball career. Read more

