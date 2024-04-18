Letter: Communication blackout worse than power outage

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

More than 13,000 of us were subjected to yet another power outage on Sunday. As frustrating as that was, it’s more frustrating when you can’t get decent estimates for how long the power will be out, or what the cause is.

I first tried to use my phone to pull up Hawaiian Electric’s Oahu power outage map, but that took forever and simply drained battery life. HECO’s website advised me to download its phone app for faster info. Unfortunately, the app can’t be installed on my 2022 Android phone. This kind of service seems to be emblematic of HECO, who doesn’t seem to be bothered much by literally and figuratively leaving their customers in the dark.

Power failures are inevitable, and I appreciate the repair crew’s efforts to restore power. But the corporate folks at HECO need to fix their communications act.

Keith Mattson

Hawaii Kai

