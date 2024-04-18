Letter: Haiku Stairs safest trail on Oahu, shame to close

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

This is not my first letter to the editor to try to save the Haiku Stairs in Kaneohe. I live in the subdivision just before the gate to the former Omega Station. Read more

This is not my first letter to the editor to try to save the Haiku Stairs in Kaneohe. I live in the subdivision just before the gate to the former Omega Station. I have climbed the stairs before and after the steel stairs were built. In my opinion, I feel that with the rails now installed, it is the safest trail on the island. It has the most picturesque view and the most accessible location to the Windward area.

If there was any way that the public could be regulated, the stairs would be another bonanza like Hanauma Bay. Those people advocating for removal of the stairs are extremely short-sighted.

George Higashi

Kaneohe

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter