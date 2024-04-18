comscore Letter: Palestinian impostors vie for Jewish land in Gaza | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Palestinian impostors vie for Jewish land in Gaza

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Historically, there has never been such a thing as a Palestinian. When the Jewish people finally regained their independence and reestablished their country in the 1940s, no one was claiming to be a Palestinian. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Define victory in Ukraine before sending more aid

Scroll Up