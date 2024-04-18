Letter: Palestinian impostors vie for Jewish land in Gaza

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Historically, there has never been such a thing as a Palestinian. When the Jewish people finally regained their independence and reestablished their country in the 1940s, no one was claiming to be a Palestinian. Palestine is Latin for Philistine, the name of an ancient people who were neighbors to Israel.

It wasn’t until the early 1960s that a group of people started calling themselves Palestinians. Yes, their claim is less than 100 years old. If you look at the history books and Roman records and archaeology, there was no one claiming to be a Palestinian until the 1960s. Even the Koran says the land belongs to Israel, which concurs with the Bible.

Stop arguing with ignorance and emotions and abide by the facts and condemn those Palestinian impostors and Hamas occupiers for lusting after Jewish lands.

Papu Lemamea

Wahiawa

