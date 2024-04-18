Letter: Senator deserves healthy praise for diet initiative

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

State Sen. Mike Gabbard has always been a champion of our environment. In this legislative session, he put forth a resolution that offered legislators a chance to advocate for a healthy plant-based diet.

Health care costs are a huge factor in the state budget, but Gabbard is chair of the Agriculture and Environment Committee. He knows that the big issue is the climate crisis. Many see the climate crisis as an existential threat.

Our meat-centered diet is a huge factor in greenhouse gas production and it appears that the government is moving quite slowly. A whole food, plant-based diet is better for our health, for the environment and, not the least, for the animals. Let’s take our hats off to Sen. Gabbard for helping to lead the way forward.

Gordon LaBedz

Kekaha, Kauai

