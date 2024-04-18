Editorial | Letters Letter: Senator deserves healthy praise for diet initiative Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! State Sen. Mike Gabbard has always been a champion of our environment. In this legislative session, he put forth a resolution that offered legislators a chance to advocate for a healthy plant-based diet. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. State Sen. Mike Gabbard has always been a champion of our environment. In this legislative session, he put forth a resolution that offered legislators a chance to advocate for a healthy plant-based diet. Health care costs are a huge factor in the state budget, but Gabbard is chair of the Agriculture and Environment Committee. He knows that the big issue is the climate crisis. Many see the climate crisis as an existential threat. Our meat-centered diet is a huge factor in greenhouse gas production and it appears that the government is moving quite slowly. A whole food, plant-based diet is better for our health, for the environment and, not the least, for the animals. Let’s take our hats off to Sen. Gabbard for helping to lead the way forward. Gordon LaBedz Kekaha, Kauai EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Define victory in Ukraine before sending more aid