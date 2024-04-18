comscore Letter: Senator deserves healthy praise for diet initiative | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Senator deserves healthy praise for diet initiative

State Sen. Mike Gabbard has always been a champion of our environment. In this legislative session, he put forth a resolution that offered legislators a chance to advocate for a healthy plant-based diet. Read more

