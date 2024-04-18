Off the news: Gift from Maui High alum breaks records

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It’s a history-making gift: A Maui High School graduate who asked to remain anonymous has committed $10 million as an endowment gift to the school’s foundation. That’s thought to be the largest gift ever made from a public school graduate to Hawaii’s public schools.

The funds will support student programs of all kinds, from art and music to technical education, as well as scholarships for students to pursue college or vocational training. Understandably, foundation staff were “emotional” when informed of the commitment, Maui High School principal Jaime Yap stated. “What our donor is saying is, ‘Go follow your dreams. I’ll help you.’”