Off the news: Search for new Oahu landfill continues

The city’s yearslong search for a new landfill site, perhaps on federal land, came to another screeching halt when the military nixed Waipio Peninsula last week. That was one of four possible sites being discussed by the mayor and military leaders; the others included Lualualei in Waianae, Iroquois Point near Pearl Harbor, and a Waimanalo property near Bellows Air Force Station.

A city update on Tuesday ruled out not only Waipio Peninsula, but also the Waianae and Bellows sites. Soccer families are relieved that Waipio Soccer Complex won’t be turned into a landfill, but the weighty question remains as to where will. The search continues.