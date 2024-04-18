As Kalaupapa resident turns 100, stewards look to settlement’s future

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2008
“Despite the prevailing belief that Kalaupapa was a place to die, (John) Arruda maintained a resilient spirit,” Kalaupapa volunteers said in a statement. Arruda, who was sent to the peninsula in 1945, turned 100 years old on Friday.
COURTESY PHOTO
“The State of Hawai‘i has provided me with everything, and that’s why I have this beautiful Kalaupapa, which has kept me going all these years and where I call home.”
John Arruda
Kalaupapa resident