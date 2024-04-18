comscore As Kalaupapa resident turns 100, stewards look to settlement’s future | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
As Kalaupapa resident turns 100, stewards look to settlement’s future

  • By Victoria Budiono vbudiono@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:21 a.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2008 “Despite the prevailing belief that Kalaupapa was a place to die, (John) Arruda maintained a resilient spirit,” Kalaupapa volunteers said in a statement. Arruda, who was sent to the peninsula in 1945, turned 100 years old on Friday.

    “Despite the prevailing belief that Kalaupapa was a place to die, (John) Arruda maintained a resilient spirit,” Kalaupapa volunteers said in a statement. Arruda, who was sent to the peninsula in 1945, turned 100 years old on Friday.

  • COURTESY PHOTO <strong>“The State of Hawai‘i has provided me with everything, and that’s why I have this beautiful Kalaupapa, which has kept me going all these years and where I call home.”</strong> <strong>John Arruda</strong> <em>Kalaupapa resident</em>

    “The State of Hawai‘i has provided me with everything, and that’s why I have this beautiful Kalaupapa, which has kept me going all these years and where I call home.”

    John Arruda

    Kalaupapa resident

John Arruda was sent to the isolated Kalaupapa Peninsula in 1945 following his Hansen’s disease diagnosis and Friday celebrated his 100th birthday in the Kalaupapa Settlement, where only eight Hansen’s Disease patients remain — furthering discussions about who should have a say in the future of the historic settlement. Read more

