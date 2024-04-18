comscore Kokua Line: Where do I get form for disability parking permit? | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Kokua Line

Kokua Line: Where do I get form for disability parking permit?

  • By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:19 a.m.

Question: Where can I get a paper application form PA-3 to renew my blue handicap placard? I don’t have a printer at home. Once I get the form, how early can I mail it in? Read more

Previous Story
Report finds U.S. military facilities at ‘increased risk’ of fuel spills

Scroll Up