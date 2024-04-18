Rainbow Wahine soccer team signs All-American

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The University of Hawaii women’s soccer team added a junior-college All-American to its 2024 roster, landing forward Wakaba Kogure of Tokyo, Japan. Read more

The University of Hawaii women’s soccer team added a junior-college All-American to its 2024 roster, landing forward Wakaba Kogure of Tokyo, Japan.

Kogure previously played two seasons at Daytona State College in Daytona Beach, Fla. where she was named to the 2023 National Junior College Athletic Association Division I All-America first team after posting seven goals and seven assists in 16 games in the fall season.

She was also named the NJCAA Region 8 Player of the Year during which she also maintained a 4.0 grade-point average at Daytona State and was named to the United Soccer Coaches Scholar All-America second team for the 2023-24 season.

UH golfers finish intercollegiate at 14th

The University of Hawaii men’s golf team ended the Western Intercollegiate at 14th out of 14 teams after Wednesday’s final round in Santa Cruz, Calif.

The team finished the final round with a score of 371, ending with a total of 1,127. Stanford won the tournament with a total of 1,058. Hawaii’s top golfer was Blaze Akana, who finished tied for 46th with a total of 218. The top golfer of the tournament was Filip Jakubcik at 206.

Hilo men win PacWest championships

The University of Hawaii Hilo men won the PacWest Championships at Mauna Lani North Course in Waimea, Hawaii on Wednesday. The Vulcans put up a total of 898 followed by Hawaii Pacific’s 912 at the end of the tournament.

Nicholas Gomez was the tournament’s top golfer with a final score of 73-73-74–220.

On the women’s side, Hawaii Hilo golfer Kiersten Salu­dares won the individual competition with a final score of 77-71-72–220.

In the team standings Hawaii Hilo (final score 320-305-308–933) and Hawaii Pacific (325-301-315–941) finished fourth and fifth with Biola (318-297-308–923) taking the top spot.