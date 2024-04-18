comscore Rainbow Wahine soccer team signs All-American | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Rainbow Wahine soccer team signs All-American

The University of Hawaii women’s soccer team added a junior-college All-American to its 2024 roster, landing forward Wakaba Kogure of Tokyo, Japan. Read more

