Hawaii is ready for Big West Men's Volleyball Championship | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii is ready for Big West Men’s Volleyball Championship

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:06 a.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / MARCH 29 UH’s Guilherme Voss pounded the ball against UC Santa Barbara during a match at the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff last month.

    GEORGE F. LEE / MARCH 29

    UH’s Guilherme Voss pounded the ball against UC Santa Barbara during a match at the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff last month.

Hawaii’s Guilherme Voss has been tested on a volleyball court more this season than any other he has played. Read more

