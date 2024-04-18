Hawaii men’s volleyball beats UCSB to advance to Big West semifinals

Hawaii thrived and advanced today, beating UC Santa Barbara in the opening round of the Outrigger Big West Men’s Volleyball Championship Tournament.
Third-seeded and No. 5 ranked UH came back after dropping the first set to win 23-25, 25-20, 25-17, 25-23 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.
Hawaii (23-6) has won two of the last three national championships and the last two conference titles. But UH needs to beat No. 2 seed and 4th-ranked UC Irvine on Friday and, on Saturday, most likely No. 1 ranked Long Beach State to make it to the NCAA Tournament a fifth consecutive time.
UCSB finished 9-18 overall.
The Warriors have the home court advantage all week, but are without senior All-America hitter Chakos Spyros, who has missed the last 11 matches with a season-ending injury.
Middle Kurt Nusterer was the biggest difference-maker for UH with seven kills on his first of eight swings, two aces and four blocks.
UCSB’s Geste Bianchi was match-high with 24 kills, but that was negated by the Gauchos’ 28 service errors.
Santa Barbara jumped out to a 4-1 lead in the first set, and Hawaii never led until going ahead 18-17 after six ties. That was short-lived, though, and UH took its first timeout trailing 21-19.
UH fought off two set points before UCSB prevailed 25-23, as Bianchi closed it out with his sixth kill. Nusterer kept Hawaii close with three kills in three swings, an ace and a block.
Hawaii never lost the second set lead after an ace from Alaka’i Todd made it 10-9. Todd delivered a team-high 13 kills for the match.
UH led all the way in the third, with Nusterer scoring consecutively to make it 7-3, planting an ace to make it 13-5, and combining with Chaz Galloway on a block for the set-winner.
The fourth set remained close, but UH ended it with Galloway’s ace, and a kill into the back corner by setter Tread Rosenthal.
In the first opening round match, CSUN swept UC San Diego 25-20, 28-26, 25-22. Jalen Sanchez led Northridge with 15 kills. CSUN plays No. 1 Long Beach State in Friday’s first semifinal.
