Letter: Legal marijuana comes with numerous pitfalls

I am concerned about the potential legalization of marijuana in Hawaii. While the topic is multifaceted, I believe it could pose significant risks to public health, safety and our cultural heritage.

Legalization may increase accessibility, leading to higher rates of substance abuse, particularly among youth. Additionally, driving under the influence of marijuana could endanger lives on our roads. Hawaii’s unique cultural identity could also be at risk, as widespread availability may undermine community values. Moreover, the economic benefits often cited may not outweigh the potential costs to our environment and tourism industry.

Instead, I urge policymakers to focus on evidence-based strategies to address substance abuse while preserving the safety and well-being of our communities.

Owen Chong

Waianae

