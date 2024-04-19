comscore Letter: Legalizing pot is smart, safe choice for Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Legalizing pot is smart, safe choice for Hawaii

Senate Bill 3335 becoming a law is good for the state of Hawaii. So many people already sell marijuana under the table; in this time it would be safer, better and smarter to sell it legally. Read more

