Letter: Legalizing pot is smart, safe choice for Hawaii

Senate Bill 3335 becoming a law is good for the state of Hawaii. So many people already sell marijuana under the table; in this time it would be safer, better and smarter to sell it legally. So many people could be buying laced marijuana and wouldn’t even know, but being able to buy it from a dispensary will ensure the drugs will be clean and pure. It will also benefit the medical marijuana patients of Hawaii. It will give them more options and freedom to smoke and buy the drugs wherever they please. Also it will create revenue for Hawaii, which the state could use at this moment.

If things like cigarettes, vapes and beer are already legal and cause many problems, why can’t marijuana also be legal? It’s safer than all those things, and can be made locally. Legalizing marijuana is smarter, safer and more practical all around.

Sydney Kalawa

Waianae

