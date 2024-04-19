Editorial | Letters Letter: Legalizing pot is smart, safe choice for Hawaii Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Senate Bill 3335 becoming a law is good for the state of Hawaii. So many people already sell marijuana under the table; in this time it would be safer, better and smarter to sell it legally. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Senate Bill 3335 becoming a law is good for the state of Hawaii. So many people already sell marijuana under the table; in this time it would be safer, better and smarter to sell it legally. So many people could be buying laced marijuana and wouldn’t even know, but being able to buy it from a dispensary will ensure the drugs will be clean and pure. It will also benefit the medical marijuana patients of Hawaii. It will give them more options and freedom to smoke and buy the drugs wherever they please. Also it will create revenue for Hawaii, which the state could use at this moment. If things like cigarettes, vapes and beer are already legal and cause many problems, why can’t marijuana also be legal? It’s safer than all those things, and can be made locally. Legalizing marijuana is smarter, safer and more practical all around. Sydney Kalawa Waianae EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Off the news: Search for new Oahu landfill continues