Letter: No solution in sight as homeless problem grows

It is with great sadness that I read “Leeward coast closure” (Star-Advertiser, April 16). Our community has become fractured, broken and deprived of the ability to utilize the abundant natural resources present on Oahu.

I served on Neighborhood Board No. 5 from 2006 to 2012 and even then, public officials would attend the meetings and discuss the homeless issues.

Now, here we are again, with no permanent or viable solutions. The problem has been exacerbated exponentially, and the American Civil Liberties Union, with no alternative solutions, continues to hinder the public’s safe access to our parks, beaches and sidewalks.

Deborah A. Luckett

Kahala

