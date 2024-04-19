comscore Letter: No solution in sight as homeless problem grows | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: No solution in sight as homeless problem grows

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

It is with great sadness that I read “Leeward coast closure” (Star-Advertiser, April 16). Our community has become fractured, broken and deprived of the ability to utilize the abundant natural resources present on Oahu. Read more

Previous Story
Off the news: Search for new Oahu landfill continues

Scroll Up