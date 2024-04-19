Off the news: Asian Americans polled on climate change

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A new national poll finds that Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders in the U.S. are more confident in the accuracy of scientific findings on climate change than the U.S. adult population. While 84% of AAPI adults agree that climate change is a thing, a smaller majority of 74% of all U.S. adults accept the scientific consensus.

The poll is significant not only for its findings, but also because it was conducted at all. AAPI people make up just 7% of the U.S. population, and national polls often don’t take AAPI opinions into account.