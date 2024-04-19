Editorial | Off the News Off the news: Asian Americans polled on climate change Today Updated 7:15 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! A new national poll finds that Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders in the U.S. are more confident in the accuracy of scientific findings on climate change than the U.S. adult population. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. A new national poll finds that Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders in the U.S. are more confident in the accuracy of scientific findings on climate change than the U.S. adult population. While 84% of AAPI adults agree that climate change is a thing, a smaller majority of 74% of all U.S. adults accept the scientific consensus. The poll is significant not only for its findings, but also because it was conducted at all. AAPI people make up just 7% of the U.S. population, and national polls often don’t take AAPI opinions into account. Previous Story Off the news: Search for new Oahu landfill continues