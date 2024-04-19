Off the news: State prepares for Kalaupapa transition

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The saga of Hansen’s disease patients in Kalaupapa is an integral part of Molokai’s, and this state’s, history. Read more

The saga of Hansen’s disease patients in Kalaupapa is an integral part of Molokai’s, and this state’s, history. The tragedy of their forced quarantine, and enduring resilience, shouldn’t be forgotten, even after the settlement’s last five patient residents die.

Currently, the state Health Department takes care of patients’ needs, while the National Park Service oversees Kalaupapa National Historic Park. As talks for the area’s transition start, they should include Ka ‘Ohana O Kalaupapa, which includes Hansen’s disease patients.