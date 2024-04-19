Editorial | Off the News Off the news: State prepares for Kalaupapa transition Today Updated 7:13 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The saga of Hansen’s disease patients in Kalaupapa is an integral part of Molokai’s, and this state’s, history. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The saga of Hansen’s disease patients in Kalaupapa is an integral part of Molokai’s, and this state’s, history. The tragedy of their forced quarantine, and enduring resilience, shouldn’t be forgotten, even after the settlement’s last five patient residents die. Currently, the state Health Department takes care of patients’ needs, while the National Park Service oversees Kalaupapa National Historic Park. As talks for the area’s transition start, they should include Ka ‘Ohana O Kalaupapa, which includes Hansen’s disease patients. Previous Story Off the news: Search for new Oahu landfill continues