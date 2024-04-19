comscore 55th Hawaii High School Journalism Awards resume in-person ceremony | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
55th Hawaii High School Journalism Awards resume in-person ceremony

  • By Linsey Dower ldower@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:11 p.m.
  • Hawaii Student Journalist of the Year (second place) and Most Valuable Staffer: Shane Kaneshiro, McKinley High School, Editor-in-Chief

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, ‘Iolani student Devin Panalai took the top award for Overall Editor-in-Chief.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Sacred Hearts Academy won the award for best newspaper in the state Thursday at the Hawaii High School Journalism Awards, which were held at the University of Hawaii at Manoa Campus Center. Pictured sitting are Gennellea Amasol, left, Chelstine Ta­vares, Paige Lum and Mahina Monsarrat Ohelo. Standing behind them are Alyssa Myers, left, Anna Casupang, Keira Wheeler and Bailey Leong.

  • Most Valuable Staffer: Charlize Pilialoha Gaudiello, Mid-Pacific Institute, Editor-in-Chief

  • Most Valuable Staffer: Haley Meyer, Moanalua High School, Editor-in-Chief

  • Most Valuable Staffer: Jolene Pajilo, Waipahu High School, Editor-in-Chief

  • Most Valuable Staffer: Kaelyn Pacpaco, 'Iolani School, Print Content Editor

  • Most Valuable Staffer: Paige Lum, Sacred Hearts Academy, Staff Reporter

  • Most Valuable Staffer: Paris Kekua, Kamehameha Schools Kapalama Campus, Editor-in-Chief

  • Most Valuable Staffer: Randen Tadaki, Mililani High School, Video Editor/Senior Writer

  • Most Valuable Staffer: Sophia Chan, Punahou School, News Editor

  • Most Valuable Staffer: Taylor Malinger, Hawaii Baptist Academy, Editor-in-Chief

Sacred Hearts Academy took home its second consecutive first-place award as Best in State at the 55th annual Hawaii High School Journalism Awards on Thursday. Read more

