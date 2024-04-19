55th Hawaii High School Journalism Awards resume in-person ceremony

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
Hawaii Student Journalist of the Year (second place) and Most Valuable Staffer: Shane Kaneshiro, McKinley High School, Editor-in-Chief
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Above, ‘Iolani student Devin Panalai took the top award for Overall Editor-in-Chief.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Sacred Hearts Academy won the award for best newspaper in the state Thursday at the Hawaii High School Journalism Awards, which were held at the University of Hawaii at Manoa Campus Center. Pictured sitting are Gennellea Amasol, left, Chelstine Tavares, Paige Lum and Mahina Monsarrat Ohelo. Standing behind them are Alyssa Myers, left, Anna Casupang, Keira Wheeler and Bailey Leong.
Most Valuable Staffer: Charlize Pilialoha Gaudiello, Mid-Pacific Institute, Editor-in-Chief
Most Valuable Staffer: Haley Meyer, Moanalua High School, Editor-in-Chief
Most Valuable Staffer: Jolene Pajilo, Waipahu High School, Editor-in-Chief
Most Valuable Staffer: Kaelyn Pacpaco, 'Iolani School, Print Content Editor
Most Valuable Staffer: Paige Lum, Sacred Hearts Academy, Staff Reporter
Most Valuable Staffer: Paris Kekua, Kamehameha Schools Kapalama Campus, Editor-in-Chief
Most Valuable Staffer: Randen Tadaki, Mililani High School, Video Editor/Senior Writer
Most Valuable Staffer: Sophia Chan, Punahou School, News Editor
-
Most Valuable Staffer: Taylor Malinger, Hawaii Baptist Academy, Editor-in-Chief