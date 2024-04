Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In the annals of maritime history, the quest for determining longitude at sea was a long- standing challenge that captivated the minds of sailors, scientists and governments alike.

Today’s GPS, radio beacons and other navigational tools have alleviated the problem, although chronometers are still installed on modern ships as a backup.

Before today’s tools the Longitude Prize, a prestigious award established in the 18th century by the British government, aimed to revolutionize navigation and address the dire issue of accurately determining a ship’s east-west position while at sea.

Before the establishment of the prize, sailors heavily relied on celestial navigation methods, such as using the stars and the sun to determine latitude, which provided only partial information for safe navigation. East-west location was highly inaccurate and led to the inaccuracy of maps that were created during the Age of Exploration of the 15th to 18th centuries.

A glance at any of the maps prepared during these times reveals the misshapen coastlines of Europe, Africa and the New World. The inability to accurately pinpoint longitude led to countless shipwrecks, loss of lives and economic repercussions.

In response to these challenges, in 1714 the British government passed the Longitude Act, offering a substantial monetary reward for anyone who could devise a reliable method for determining longitude at sea. The prize amount was set at 20,000 pounds, a sum equivalent to millions in today’s currency, which reflected the gravity of the issue and the urgency to find a solution.

The quest for the Longitude Prize spurred a wave of innovation and ingenuity in the scientific community. Inventors, astronomers and clockmakers embarked on a journey of experimentation and discovery to create a reliable timekeeping device that could withstand the rigors of sea travel. Among the notable contenders was John Harrison, a self-taught clockmaker whose marine chronometer, H4, eventually claimed the prize in 1765.

Harrison’s marine chronometer revolutionized navigation. By keeping accurate time, the chronometer allowed sailors to compare the local time on board with the time at a known reference point, such as Greenwich, enabling them to calculate their longitudinal position with unprecedented accuracy. This breakthrough not only enhanced the safety of sea voyages, but also facilitated global trade and exploration, ushering in a new era of maritime navigation.

The impact of the Longitude Prize and Harrison’s chronometer reverberated far beyond the seas. It symbolized the power of human innovation and collaboration in overcoming seemingly insurmountable challenges, and served as a testament to creativity and the relentless pursuit of knowledge. The successful resolution of the longitude problem demonstrated the value of incentivizing scientific research and technological advancement through prizes and rewards, a model that continues to inspire contemporary initiatives in various fields.

The legacy of the prize endures as a beacon of inspiration for future generations of innovators and problem solvers, reminding us of the boundless possibilities that await those who dare to push the boundaries of human understanding.

Richard Brill is a retired professor of science at Honolulu Community College. His column runs on the first and third Fridays of the month. Email questions and comments to brill@hawaii.edu.