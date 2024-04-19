comscore Maui Strong Fund tops $190 million | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Maui Strong Fund tops $190 million

  • By Kacie Yamamoto kyamamoto@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:06 p.m.
  • MAUI COUNTY VIA ASSOCIATED PRESS / AUG. 10 Hawaii Gov. Josh Green, left, and Maui Mayor Richard Bissen walk past the burned remains along Front Street in Lahaina.

    Hawaii Gov. Josh Green, left, and Maui Mayor Richard Bissen walk past the burned remains along Front Street in Lahaina.

The Hawaii Community Foundation on Thursday said its Maui Strong Fund has raised over $190 million from 250,000 donors across 76 countries — distributing almost $90 million to provide immediate and long-term support to Maui wildfire recovery efforts. Read more

