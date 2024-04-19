comscore Rearview: Famed neurosurgeon credits his clarinet for his success | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Rearview: Famed neurosurgeon credits his clarinet for his success

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • Courtesy Kathleen Cloward Sattler Ralph B. Cloward: One of the world’s premier neurosurgeons, his life shifted for the better when his mother bought him a clarinet instead of a bicycle ———

    Courtesy Kathleen Cloward Sattler

    Ralph B. Cloward:

    One of the world’s premier neurosurgeons, his life shifted for the better when his mother bought him a clarinet instead of a bicycle

    ———

Read more

Previous Story
First findings from state probe of Lahaina fire released

Scroll Up