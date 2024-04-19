comscore Rearview Mirror: Famed neurosurgeon credits his clarinet for his success | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Rearview Mirror

Rearview Mirror: Famed neurosurgeon credits his clarinet for his success

  • By Bob Sigall
  • Today
  • Updated 1:03 a.m.
  • COURTESY KATHLEEN CLOWARD SATTLER <strong>Ralph B. Cloward: </strong> <em>One of the world’s premier neurosurgeons, his life shifted for the better when his mother bought him a clarinet instead of a bicycle </em>

    COURTESY KATHLEEN CLOWARD SATTLER

    Ralph B. Cloward:

    One of the world’s premier neurosurgeons, his life shifted for the better when his mother bought him a clarinet instead of a bicycle

Hawaii’s first neurosurgeon was Dr. Ralph Bingham Cloward (1908-2000). He graduated from McKinley High School and began college at the University of Hawaii. Read more

