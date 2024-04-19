comscore Kamehameha softball team forces playoff | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Kamehameha softball team forces playoff

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:37 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Kamehameha infielder Bobbi Cambra ran to her teammates at home plate after hitting a three run home run against Maryknoll during the second inning on Thursday.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Kamehameha infielder Bobbi Cambra ran to her teammates at home plate after hitting a three run home run against Maryknoll during the second inning on Thursday.

Mua Williams launched two home runs while freshman Peahi Grilho-Armitage and senior Kiani Soller hurled No. 2 Kamehameha over No. 3 Maryknoll 9-4 for the ILH regular-season title on Thursday at Sand Island Recreation Area. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii is ready for Big West Men’s Volleyball Championship
Next Story
Television and radio – April 19, 2024

Scroll Up