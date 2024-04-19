comscore UH advances in Big West tournament with win over UC Santa Barbara | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

UH advances in Big West tournament with win over UC Santa Barbara

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:57 a.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM UH’s Guilherme Voss attacks the ball.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    UH’s Guilherme Voss attacks the ball.

The Hawaii men’s volleyball team isn’t done just yet. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard – April 19, 2024

Scroll Up