Osbun’s pitching carries Warriors

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:18 a.m.

Greyson Osbun fired a one-hitter as No. 1 Kamehameha edged No. 2 Saint Louis 2-0 to keep the logjam atop the ILH baseball standings in place. Read more

