Scoreboard – April 19, 2024

CALENDAR

TODAY

BASEBALL

Big West: Cal Poly vs. Hawaii, 6:35 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.

PacWest: doubleheader, Hawaii Pacific vs. Hawaii Hilo, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. at Francis Wong Stadium.

ILH: Maryknoll vs. Damien, 3:30 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park Field No. 1.

JUDO

ILH: Championships, 5 p.m. at Saint Louis.

SOFTBALL

Big West: CSU Bakersfield vs. Hawaii,

6 p.m. at Rainbow Wahine Softball

Stadium.

TENNIS

ILH girls: Round 2 Team Tournament,

consolation match, Maryknoll vs.

Le Jardin, 4 p.m. at Keehi Lagoon courts; Match No. 4: Kamehameha at Punahou, 4:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College men: Big West Championship, Semifinals, Cal State Northridge vs. Long Beach State, 4:30 p.m.; Hawaii vs. UC Irvine, 7 p.m. Matches at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

WATER POLO

ILH girls: Varsity II Tournament. Third place, Mid-Pacific vs. Punahou, 4 p.m. Championship, Kamehameha vs. Le Jardin, 5 p.m. Games at Punahou.

SATURDAY

BASEBALL

Big West: Cal Poly vs. Hawaii, 6:35 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.

College: doubleheader, Hawaii Pacific vs. Hawaii Hilo, 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. at Francis Wong Stadium.

ILH: Saint Louis vs. Maryknoll, 9 a.m. at Ala Wai Field.

OIA East: Moanalua vs. Roosevelt, 11 a.m. at Stevenson Intermediate School field;

Kalani at Castle, 11 a.m.; Kailua vs. Kaiser, 6:30 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park.

OIA West: Mililani at Waipahu, 11 a.m.; Pearl City at Nanakuli, 11 a.m.; Campbell vs. Leilehua, 4 p.m. at Central Oahu

Regional Park.

JUDO

OIA: Individual Championships, 10:30 a.m. at Leilehua.

SOFTBALL

Big West: doubleheader, CSU Bakersfield vs. Hawaii, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

PacWest: doubleheader, Chaminade vs. Hawaii Hilo, noon and 2 p.m. at Vulcan Softball Field.

ILH: Varsity I, Double-elimination tournament, ‘Iolani vs. Kamehameha, 10 a.m.; Punahou vs. Maryknolll, 1 p.m. Sites TBD.

VOLLEYBALL

College men: Big West Championship, Final, Teams TBD, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

ILH boys: Varsity I Tournament, Round 2, ‘Iolani at Kamehameha, 9 a.m.; Hawaii

Baptist at Punahou, 11 a.m. Varsity II: Round-Robin tie breaker, if needed, 9 p.m. at TBD.

WATER POLO

ILH girls: Varsity I, playoff, if necessary. Varsity II, playoff, if necessary

OIA girls: Moanalua vs. Leilehua, 10 a.m.; Kapolei vs. Mililani, 11:05 a.m.; Kalaheo vs. Roosevelt, 12:10 p.m.; Kahuku vs. Kaiser, 1:15 p.m. Games at Patsy T. Mink Central Oahu Regional Park.

TENNIS

PacWest Championships

At Surprise, Ariz.

Men

Quarterfinals

No. 2 Hawaii Pacific 4,

No. 7 Hawaii Hilo 2

Note: Hawaii Pacific will play No. 3 Biola in today’s semifinal at 6 a.m.; Hawaii Hilo will play No. 6 Fresno State in a consolation match at 6 a.m.

Women

Quarterfinals

No. 2 Azusa Pacific 4,

No. 7 Hawaii Hilo 2

No. 5 Academy of Art 4,

No. 4 Hawaii Pacific 2

Note: Hawaii Hilo will play a consolation match today against No. 6 Biola at 10 a.m, and Hawaii Pacific will play a consolation match against No. 8 Dominican at 10 a.m.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH

Thursday

Boys Varsity I

Tournament

‘Iolani def. Mid-Pacific 25-27, 25-14, 25-21,

25-19

Boys Varsity II

Le Jardin def. Maryknoll 25-6, 25-22, 25-19

Hanalani def. Damien 25-23, 25-21, 25-20

Boys Varsity III

Tournament Final

Island Pacific def. Hawaiian Mission 20-25,

25-23, 25-13, 25-20

OIA

Thursday

Boys JV Semifinals

Moanalua def. Leilehua 25-18, 25-19

Roosevelt def. Radford 19-25, 25-22, 15-12

WATER POLO

ILH

Girls Varsity II Tournament

Le Jardin 14, Mid-Pacific 2. Goal

scorers—LeJ: Sienna Settle 6, Ha‘aipo Kanoa-Wong 4, Ededn Stice-Waqainabete, Abby Ward, Rosie Kennedy, Kalia Pegg. MPI: Leina Sunada, Ceyra Lee.

Kamehameha 8, Punahou 6. Goal

scorers—KS: Kalea Pascua 2, Kaialea

Tanner 2, Kili Tanaka, Olivia Hirayama, Elsie Kamanu, Kealoha Brandt. Pun: Reina

Leileikis, Izzy Lee, Dominique Garcia,

Vienna Lungsgaard, Lauren Nobriga,

Anolani Leafchild.

BASEBALL

ILH

Thursday

At Central Oahu Regional Park

Kamehameha 2, Saint Louis 0

W—Greyson Osbun (one-hitter, two walks,

seven strikeouts)

Leading hitters—KS: Jayden Montero 2-3; Dillon Andres 2-3.

Note: The Warriors’ Greyson Osburn lost his no-hit bid on a single by Kaili Kane with two outs in the top of the seventh inning.

At Central Oahu Regional Park

‘Iolani 9, Damien 0

W—Kaysen Abara.

Leading hitters—Iol: Judah Ota 2 runs; Mana Lau Kong 2-5; Cole Yonamine 3-5; Cole Ide 2 RBIs; Makana Oniate 2-4, 2b,

2 runs; Isaac Ahokovi 2b.

Note: The Raiders’ Kaysen Abara

(five innings) and Kaleb Tenn combined on a two-hitter.

At Goeas Field

Maryknoll 4, Punahou 2

W—Jordan Lowery.

Leading hitters—Mary: Allin Yap 2 RBIs; Luke Swartman 2b. Pun: R. Shibayama 2-4, 2b.

At Mid-Pacific

Mid-Pacific 3, Pac-Five 2

W—Coen Goeas.

Leading hitters—MPI: Chandler Murray 2-3. P5: Ryden Toyama 2-4, 2b; Ethan Lee 2-3; Colten Amai Nakagawa 2b; Alika Ahu HR.

Note: The Owls scored the winning run on Coen Goeas’ single to center, which scored Matthew Kurata.

MIL

Thursday

Maui High 5, Kamehameha-Maui 1

W—Izaiah Koko.

Leading hitter—Maui: Ekolu Arai 2-5, 3b.

King Kekaulike 3, Lahainaluna 1

W—Jaxon Wong (12 strikeouts).

Leading hitters—KK: Cove Campas 2-3; Kamakalei Stone 2-4; Wong 3-4.

SOFTBALL

PacWest

At Azusa, Calif.

Thursday

Azusa Pacific 1, Hawaii Pacific 0

HPU leading hitters: Alexis Oshiro 2-3; Neva Poulin 2-3; Hoku Ching 2b.

Azusa Pacific 9, Hawaii Pacific 2

HPU leading hitter: Jewel Larson 2 RBIs.

ILH

Thursdsay

Varsity I

Playoff

At Sand Island Park field

Kamehameha 9, Maryknoll 4

W—Peahi Grilho. S—Kiani Soller.

Leading hitters—KS: Mariah Antoque 2-4; Mua Williams 2-3, 2 HRs, 3 runs,

3 RBIs; Kezia Lucas 2-4, HR, 2 RBIs; Bobbi Cambra HR, 3 RBIs; Nikki Chong 2b. Mary: Reyni Hiraoka 2 RBIs; Kasi Cruz 3-4; Briana-Lynn Sarae 3-4.

Double-elimination tournament

At Ala Wai Field

‘Iolani 13, Mid-Pacific 1, 5 inn.

W—Molly Dyer.

Leading hitters—Iol: Julia Mizo 2-4, 2b,

3 runs; Maddie Ueyama 4-4, 2b, 2 runs,

3 RBIs; Mia Carbonell HR, 4 RBIs; Hunter Salausa-Galletes HR, 2 runs; Lexi

Muramoto 2b, 2 RBIs; Lexi Hiraoka 3-3, 2b, 2 runs. MPI: Chloe Tepraseuth 3b.

Varsity II

Double-elimination tournament

At Sand Island Field

Pac-Five 10, Damien 9

W—Mauiola Zuttermeister.

Leading hitters—P5: Dahlia Gangano 2-3, 3 runs; Kylie Oshita HR, 3 RBIs;

Zuttermeister 3-4, 3 RBIs; Kaimana Siu

2 RBIs; Kate Iida 2-4, 2b, 2 runs; Emi

Yamane 2 runs. DMS: Jaelyn Natividad 2-5, 2 runs; Kylie Garcia 2-3, 3b, 3 runs; Titi Tuifua 3-3, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Shelby

Baguio 2-4, 2 RBIs; Ry Townsend 2-3.

Note: The Wolfpack scored the winning run on Kate Iida’s steal of home with one out in the seventh innning.