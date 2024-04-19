Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – April 19, 2024 Today Updated 10:49 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. CALENDAR TODAY BASEBALL Big West: Cal Poly vs. Hawaii, 6:35 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium. PacWest: doubleheader, Hawaii Pacific vs. Hawaii Hilo, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. at Francis Wong Stadium. ILH: Maryknoll vs. Damien, 3:30 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park Field No. 1. JUDO ILH: Championships, 5 p.m. at Saint Louis. SOFTBALL Big West: CSU Bakersfield vs. Hawaii, 6 p.m. at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium. TENNIS ILH girls: Round 2 Team Tournament, consolation match, Maryknoll vs. Le Jardin, 4 p.m. at Keehi Lagoon courts; Match No. 4: Kamehameha at Punahou, 4:30 p.m. VOLLEYBALL College men: Big West Championship, Semifinals, Cal State Northridge vs. Long Beach State, 4:30 p.m.; Hawaii vs. UC Irvine, 7 p.m. Matches at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. WATER POLO ILH girls: Varsity II Tournament. Third place, Mid-Pacific vs. Punahou, 4 p.m. Championship, Kamehameha vs. Le Jardin, 5 p.m. Games at Punahou. SATURDAY BASEBALL Big West: Cal Poly vs. Hawaii, 6:35 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium. College: doubleheader, Hawaii Pacific vs. Hawaii Hilo, 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. at Francis Wong Stadium. ILH: Saint Louis vs. Maryknoll, 9 a.m. at Ala Wai Field. OIA East: Moanalua vs. Roosevelt, 11 a.m. at Stevenson Intermediate School field; Kalani at Castle, 11 a.m.; Kailua vs. Kaiser, 6:30 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park. OIA West: Mililani at Waipahu, 11 a.m.; Pearl City at Nanakuli, 11 a.m.; Campbell vs. Leilehua, 4 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park. JUDO OIA: Individual Championships, 10:30 a.m. at Leilehua. SOFTBALL Big West: doubleheader, CSU Bakersfield vs. Hawaii, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium. PacWest: doubleheader, Chaminade vs. Hawaii Hilo, noon and 2 p.m. at Vulcan Softball Field. ILH: Varsity I, Double-elimination tournament, ‘Iolani vs. Kamehameha, 10 a.m.; Punahou vs. Maryknolll, 1 p.m. Sites TBD. VOLLEYBALL College men: Big West Championship, Final, Teams TBD, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. ILH boys: Varsity I Tournament, Round 2, ‘Iolani at Kamehameha, 9 a.m.; Hawaii Baptist at Punahou, 11 a.m. Varsity II: Round-Robin tie breaker, if needed, 9 p.m. at TBD. WATER POLO ILH girls: Varsity I, playoff, if necessary. Varsity II, playoff, if necessary OIA girls: Moanalua vs. Leilehua, 10 a.m.; Kapolei vs. Mililani, 11:05 a.m.; Kalaheo vs. Roosevelt, 12:10 p.m.; Kahuku vs. Kaiser, 1:15 p.m. Games at Patsy T. Mink Central Oahu Regional Park. TENNIS PacWest Championships At Surprise, Ariz. Men Quarterfinals No. 2 Hawaii Pacific 4, No. 7 Hawaii Hilo 2 Note: Hawaii Pacific will play No. 3 Biola in today’s semifinal at 6 a.m.; Hawaii Hilo will play No. 6 Fresno State in a consolation match at 6 a.m. Women Quarterfinals No. 2 Azusa Pacific 4, No. 7 Hawaii Hilo 2 No. 5 Academy of Art 4, No. 4 Hawaii Pacific 2 Note: Hawaii Hilo will play a consolation match today against No. 6 Biola at 10 a.m, and Hawaii Pacific will play a consolation match against No. 8 Dominican at 10 a.m. VOLLEYBALL ILH Thursday Boys Varsity I Tournament ‘Iolani def. Mid-Pacific 25-27, 25-14, 25-21, 25-19 Boys Varsity II Le Jardin def. Maryknoll 25-6, 25-22, 25-19 Hanalani def. Damien 25-23, 25-21, 25-20 Boys Varsity III Tournament Final Island Pacific def. Hawaiian Mission 20-25, 25-23, 25-13, 25-20 OIA Thursday Boys JV Semifinals Moanalua def. Leilehua 25-18, 25-19 Roosevelt def. Radford 19-25, 25-22, 15-12 WATER POLO ILH Girls Varsity II Tournament Le Jardin 14, Mid-Pacific 2. Goal scorers—LeJ: Sienna Settle 6, Ha‘aipo Kanoa-Wong 4, Ededn Stice-Waqainabete, Abby Ward, Rosie Kennedy, Kalia Pegg. MPI: Leina Sunada, Ceyra Lee. Kamehameha 8, Punahou 6. Goal scorers—KS: Kalea Pascua 2, Kaialea Tanner 2, Kili Tanaka, Olivia Hirayama, Elsie Kamanu, Kealoha Brandt. Pun: Reina Leileikis, Izzy Lee, Dominique Garcia, Vienna Lungsgaard, Lauren Nobriga, Anolani Leafchild. BASEBALL ILH Thursday At Central Oahu Regional Park Kamehameha 2, Saint Louis 0 W—Greyson Osbun (one-hitter, two walks, seven strikeouts) Leading hitters—KS: Jayden Montero 2-3; Dillon Andres 2-3. Note: The Warriors’ Greyson Osburn lost his no-hit bid on a single by Kaili Kane with two outs in the top of the seventh inning. At Central Oahu Regional Park ‘Iolani 9, Damien 0 W—Kaysen Abara. Leading hitters—Iol: Judah Ota 2 runs; Mana Lau Kong 2-5; Cole Yonamine 3-5; Cole Ide 2 RBIs; Makana Oniate 2-4, 2b, 2 runs; Isaac Ahokovi 2b. Note: The Raiders’ Kaysen Abara (five innings) and Kaleb Tenn combined on a two-hitter. At Goeas Field Maryknoll 4, Punahou 2 W—Jordan Lowery. Leading hitters—Mary: Allin Yap 2 RBIs; Luke Swartman 2b. Pun: R. Shibayama 2-4, 2b. At Mid-Pacific Mid-Pacific 3, Pac-Five 2 W—Coen Goeas. Leading hitters—MPI: Chandler Murray 2-3. P5: Ryden Toyama 2-4, 2b; Ethan Lee 2-3; Colten Amai Nakagawa 2b; Alika Ahu HR. Note: The Owls scored the winning run on Coen Goeas’ single to center, which scored Matthew Kurata. MIL Thursday Maui High 5, Kamehameha-Maui 1 W—Izaiah Koko. Leading hitter—Maui: Ekolu Arai 2-5, 3b. King Kekaulike 3, Lahainaluna 1 W—Jaxon Wong (12 strikeouts). Leading hitters—KK: Cove Campas 2-3; Kamakalei Stone 2-4; Wong 3-4. SOFTBALL PacWest At Azusa, Calif. Thursday Azusa Pacific 1, Hawaii Pacific 0 HPU leading hitters: Alexis Oshiro 2-3; Neva Poulin 2-3; Hoku Ching 2b. Azusa Pacific 9, Hawaii Pacific 2 HPU leading hitter: Jewel Larson 2 RBIs. ILH Thursdsay Varsity I Playoff At Sand Island Park field Kamehameha 9, Maryknoll 4 W—Peahi Grilho. S—Kiani Soller. Leading hitters—KS: Mariah Antoque 2-4; Mua Williams 2-3, 2 HRs, 3 runs, 3 RBIs; Kezia Lucas 2-4, HR, 2 RBIs; Bobbi Cambra HR, 3 RBIs; Nikki Chong 2b. Mary: Reyni Hiraoka 2 RBIs; Kasi Cruz 3-4; Briana-Lynn Sarae 3-4. Double-elimination tournament At Ala Wai Field ‘Iolani 13, Mid-Pacific 1, 5 inn. W—Molly Dyer. Leading hitters—Iol: Julia Mizo 2-4, 2b, 3 runs; Maddie Ueyama 4-4, 2b, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Mia Carbonell HR, 4 RBIs; Hunter Salausa-Galletes HR, 2 runs; Lexi Muramoto 2b, 2 RBIs; Lexi Hiraoka 3-3, 2b, 2 runs. MPI: Chloe Tepraseuth 3b. Varsity II Double-elimination tournament At Sand Island Field Pac-Five 10, Damien 9 W—Mauiola Zuttermeister. Leading hitters—P5: Dahlia Gangano 2-3, 3 runs; Kylie Oshita HR, 3 RBIs; Zuttermeister 3-4, 3 RBIs; Kaimana Siu 2 RBIs; Kate Iida 2-4, 2b, 2 runs; Emi Yamane 2 runs. DMS: Jaelyn Natividad 2-5, 2 runs; Kylie Garcia 2-3, 3b, 3 runs; Titi Tuifua 3-3, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Shelby Baguio 2-4, 2 RBIs; Ry Townsend 2-3. Note: The Wolfpack scored the winning run on Kate Iida's steal of home with one out in the seventh innning.