Letter: Oahu road maintenance has hit a rough patch

I lived in Kailua for over 25 years. I now live in Poor Man’s Kailua — Kaneohe. To see it for yourself, just drive on Kamehameha Highway through town to the Likelike Highway. Even Third World countries would be ashamed of the roads.

I guess you have to live in more exclusive areas on Oahu to have your roads maintained.

Carl Bergantz

Kaneohe

