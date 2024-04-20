Editorial | Letters Letter: Out with old, in with new trash collection strategy Today Updated 1:02 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Just a thought: What if we agreed to push our garbage cans to the even street number side of the road for collection? Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Just a thought: What if we agreed to push our garbage cans to the even street number side of the road for collection? The city will save a lot on gas and time — trucks collecting from the even number side of the road will make more right-hand turns. I’d say start small and see how it goes. Also, the city and state should reward those who come up with ideas to help save time and money because we can’t just keep raising taxes. George Ryan Ewa Beach EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Editorial: Put HECO on short leash for funding