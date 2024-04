Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

According to Donald Trump, his current self-made legal situation will prevent him from attending his son Barron’s high school graduation. The same son we’ve rarely seen him interacting with. Have they attended church or played golf together on a Sunday? Have we seen the family enjoying a family meal together?

Now Trump wants to create a circus of media, Secret Service and MAGA looky-loos providing him a platform to rant against the legal system and various individuals. The judge in his trial said there is a possibility he may be able to attend the ceremony, but let’s hope that does not occur. High school graduation is a special event for students and families and should not be hijacked by one self-serving individual who, up to now, has shown little interest in spending time with his youngest son.

Carol Schmus

Mililani

