Editorial | Letters Letter: Visitor shares praise for Honolulu’s aloha spirit Today Updated 1:02 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! On a recent red-eye flight from Auckland to Honolulu, my wife and I were befriended by Chuck, a retired professor from the University of Hawaii. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. On a recent red-eye flight from Auckland to Honolulu, my wife and I were befriended by Chuck, a retired professor from the University of Hawaii. He was affable, humorous and informative. While waiting at the baggage claim, he offered to have he and his wife, who was picking him up, to drive us to our hotel, even though it was out of their way. On the 30-minute drive, they acted as tour guides, pointing out areas of interest and imparting some local history. When they dropped us off at our hotel, we felt somewhat indebted, but they wanted nothing. They gave us a hug and a handshake and said it was just part of the “aloha spirit,” a spirit we consistently found the rest of our time in Honolulu. John Lanier Penrose, N.C. EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Editorial: Put HECO on short leash for funding