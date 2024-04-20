Letter: Visitor shares praise for Honolulu’s aloha spirit

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

On a recent red-eye flight from Auckland to Honolulu, my wife and I were befriended by Chuck, a retired professor from the University of Hawaii. He was affable, humorous and informative. While waiting at the baggage claim, he offered to have he and his wife, who was picking him up, to drive us to our hotel, even though it was out of their way. On the 30-minute drive, they acted as tour guides, pointing out areas of interest and imparting some local history.

When they dropped us off at our hotel, we felt somewhat indebted, but they wanted nothing. They gave us a hug and a handshake and said it was just part of the “aloha spirit,” a spirit we consistently found the rest of our time in Honolulu.

John Lanier

Penrose, N.C.

