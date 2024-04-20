comscore Senior prom brings together Island Pacific students and kupuna | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Senior prom brings together Island Pacific students and kupuna

  • By Pat Gee pgee@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:01 a.m.
  • COURTESY ‘ILIMA AT LEIHANO Ellen Cottingham, left, and Island Pacific Academy student Ashley Arakawa enjoyed good conversation Wednesday at the senior prom at ‘Ilima at Leihano senior living community.

  • COURTESY ‘ILIMA AT LEIHANO Lila and Ken Ashitomi were named senior prom queen and king Wednesday at an intergenerational event that brought together residents of ‘Ilima at Leihano senior living community and Island Pacific Academy students.

It was a senior prom in more ways than one when kupuna from the ‘Ilima at Leihano senior living community danced and made friends with students from Island Pacific Academy on Wednesday night. Read more

