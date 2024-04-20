Volunteers care for the land in honor of Earth Day

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
About two dozen “stone weavers” worked Friday alongside 808 Cleanups personnel to restore the stone walls of Pu‘u o Kaimuki Park.
Volunteers sift out plastics from the sand during a Kahuku Beach cleanup.
Volunteers from Ocean Defenders Hawaii load up tires they pulled out of the ocean for proper disposal.
Ilinahi Bleasdell, left, and Devon Casem weeded and watered plants Friday at Pu‘u o Kaimuki Park. The restoration project was spearheaded by 808 Cleanups.