comscore Volunteers care for the land in honor of Earth Day | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Volunteers care for the land in honor of Earth Day

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:01 a.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM About two dozen “stone weavers” worked Friday alongside 808 Cleanups personnel to restore the stone walls of Pu‘u o Kaimuki Park.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    About two dozen “stone weavers” worked Friday alongside 808 Cleanups personnel to restore the stone walls of Pu‘u o Kaimuki Park.

  • COURTESY SUSTAINABLE COASTLINES HAWAII / 2023 Volunteers sift out plastics from the sand during a Kahuku Beach cleanup.

    COURTESY SUSTAINABLE COASTLINES HAWAII / 2023

    Volunteers sift out plastics from the sand during a Kahuku Beach cleanup.

  • COURTESY OCEAN DEFENDERS HAWAII Volunteers from Ocean Defenders Hawaii load up tires they pulled out of the ocean for proper disposal.

    COURTESY OCEAN DEFENDERS HAWAII

    Volunteers from Ocean Defenders Hawaii load up tires they pulled out of the ocean for proper disposal.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Ilinahi Bleasdell, left, and Devon Casem weeded and watered plants Friday at Pu‘u o Kaimuki Park. The restoration project was spearheaded by 808 Cleanups.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Ilinahi Bleasdell, left, and Devon Casem weeded and watered plants Friday at Pu‘u o Kaimuki Park. The restoration project was spearheaded by 808 Cleanups.

Hundreds of volunteers are expected to head out this weekend to care for the aina — from mauka to makai — in honor of Earth Day, which falls on Monday. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii utilities focus on reducing wildfire risks

Scroll Up