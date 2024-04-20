comscore Maui County attorney refutes Aug. 8 findings | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Maui County attorney refutes Aug. 8 findings

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:01 a.m.
  • ANDREW VLIET / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Burned-out vehicles littered the streets Feb. 7 after the Aug. 8 wildfire that consumed Lahaina.

    ANDREW VLIET / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Burned-out vehicles littered the streets Feb. 7 after the Aug. 8 wildfire that consumed Lahaina.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Maui County’s Corporation Counsel Victoria J. Takayesu speaks on Aug. 25.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Maui County’s Corporation Counsel Victoria J. Takayesu speaks on Aug. 25.

The state Attorney General’s Office report Wednesday included that the head of the Maui County Emergency Management Agency was off island and delayed returning despite the crisis and that a breakdown in communications left authorities in the dark and residents without emergency alerts. Read more

