Maui man’s death after being Tasered prompts investigation

The Maui Police Department has opened an internal investigation after a Wailuku man died a week after an officer used a Taser to detain him.

Televise Sau, 53, died Thursday morning at Maui Memorial Medical Center.

According to an MPD news release, the department received a report of a stolen Ford F-150 pickup truck in the Kahului area on April 10. At around 6:59 a.m. the next day, the truck was seen in the Haiku area. At approximately 7:18 a.m. an MPD officer found the vehicle at a home on Kahiapo Place with the driver still inside.

According to police, the officer told Sau to get out of the truck, but he “ignored the commands and accelerated towards the driveway” before getting out of the truck and running towards another house with the officer following him.

Police said the officer “used less-lethal force, by announcing commands and deploying his Taser, only when Sau failed to comply with the officer’s commands.” The officer immediately called for medical assistance and placed Sau into a recovery position while waiting for medics to arrive. Sau was then transported to Maui Memorial Medical Center. He was not handcuffed, according to police.

The officer involved has been placed on administrative leave, and an internal investigation into the incident has begun, MPD said in the release. The department also released body-worn camera video footage of the incident, which shows the officer exiting a patrol car and repeatedly yelling, “Stop right now!” as he approaches the stolen truck.

“The Maui Police Department takes incidents involving the use of force very seriously,” MPD said in the news release. “We express our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Mr. Sau during this difficult time.”