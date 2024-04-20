comscore Red Hill community panel says Navy leaving questions unanswered | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Red Hill community panel says Navy leaving questions unanswered

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:01 a.m.
  • KEVIN KNODELL / KKNODELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Members of the Red Hill Community Representation Initiative sit in front of empty chairs set for federal officials during their January meeting at the Office of Hawaiian Affairs. On Thursday the chairs were again empty.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Stephen Barnett, middle, speaks during a Red Hill Community Representation Initiative meeting at Olelo Studios on March 21.

Since the March community meeting, several new documents have emerged that CRI members say raise serious questions. The absence of officials calls pledges of transparency into question, they say. Read more

