Red Hill community panel says Navy leaving questions unanswered

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
KEVIN KNODELL / KKNODELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Members of the Red Hill Community Representation Initiative sit in front of empty chairs set for federal officials during their January meeting at the Office of Hawaiian Affairs. On Thursday the chairs were again empty.
-
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Stephen Barnett, middle, speaks during a Red Hill Community Representation Initiative meeting at Olelo Studios on March 21.