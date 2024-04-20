Hawaii Beat | Sports Kai Kamaka begins PFL with win By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 1:01 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! COURTESY PROFESSIONAL FIGHTERS LEAGUE Kai Kamaka Kapolei’s Kai Kamaka III gritted his way to a unanimous decision over Bubba Jenkins in the first fight of pool play at Professional Fighters League: Chicago on Friday. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Kapolei’s Kai Kamaka III gritted his way to a unanimous decision over Bubba Jenkins in the first fight of pool play at Professional Fighters League: Chicago on Friday. Kamaka won the mixed martial arts bout 29-28 on all three scorecards, sweeping the first two rounds. He improves to 13-5-1 with a four-fight winning streak, while Jenkins drops to 21-8. Jenkins, a celebrated wrestler, took Kamaka to the mat four times, but the striking specialist escaped all four times. Kamaka had a 90-63 advantage in strikes. Wahine blow out Roadrunners in softball Mya’Liah Bethea blasted a grand slam, powering the Rainbow Wahine softball team to a 10-2 win via mercy rule over Cal State Bakersfield on Friday at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium. With the score tied at one entering the bottom of the second, Hawaii scored three runs on RBI singles from Cierra Yamamoto, Ka’ena Keliinoi and Izabella Martinez to build a 4-1 lead. Then in the fourth, Hawaii (16-19, 9-5 Big West) loaded the bases on a walk and three singles, one of which was an RBI single by Martinez. After Dallas Millwood tacked on another run on a sacrifice fly, Bethea connected on a drive out to left field to give Hawaii a 10-1 lead. The Roadrunners (4-34, 2-14) got back one run in the fifth, but it wasn’t nearly enough to prevent the mercy rule victory for Hawaii. Earlier in the day, UH coach Bob Coolen announced the signing of pitcher Emerson Coblentz, the 10th signing for the Rainbow Wahine for the fall of 2024. Coblentz, a senior at John Burroughs High in Burbank, Calif., had a 7-1 record with 73 strikeouts and an 1.20 ERA in 52.1 innings pitched last season. She also has experience at first base and in the outfield. — 2025 HAWAII SOFTBALL SIGNEES Jaeda Abcede, Middle Infield/Outfield, Ewa Beach, Oahu, Campbell HS Macy Brandl, Pitcher, Victorville, Calif, Fullerton College Brooke Camacho, Outfield/Catcher, La Habra, Calif., St. Paul HS Emerson Coblentz, Pitcher, Burbank, Calif., John Burroughs HS Sunni Kahanu, Centerfielder/Shortstop, Mililani, Oahu, Mililani HS Kolbi Kochi, First Base/Third Base, Mililani, Oahu, Mililani HS Kayla Kostyk, First Base/Third Base, Chino Hills, Calif., Chino Hills HS Kiani-Taylor Soller, Pitcher/Outfielder, Mililani, Oahu, Kamehameha Kennedy Thompson, Outfielder, Santa Clarita, Calif., Saugus HS Kayara-Leigh Tuiloma, Outfield, Waianae, Oahu, Kapolei HS Previous Story UH advances in Big West tournament with win over UC Santa Barbara Next Story Television and radio – April 20, 2024