Kai Kamaka begins PFL with win

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 1:01 a.m.
Kapolei’s Kai Kamaka III gritted his way to a unanimous decision over Bubba Jenkins in the first fight of pool play at Professional Fighters League: Chicago on Friday. Read more

