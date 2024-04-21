Letter: Save valuable reef exhibit at aquarium

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Waikiki Aquarium features a gem that may be lost forever unless we act. The Edge of the Reef (EOR) exhibit will be removed due to needed repairs on the sidewalk promenade fronting the exhibit. Funds are not available to replace it.

Volunteering as a school docent, I have seen the positive impact this exhibit has on tourists, but more importantly on local keiki. They learn about sea cucumbers responsible for cleaning the ocean floor, limu kohu that reduces methane gas from cattle, slate pencil sea urchins spines that are used as files and chalk, and a coral farm nurturing coral to withstand rising ocean temperatures.

As the fourth-oldest aquarium in the U.S., we need to rebuild the exhibit. Please contact your legislative representative to earmark funds so future generations can enjoy the EOR.

Millie Ng

McCully-Moiliili

