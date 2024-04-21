Hawaii Beat | Sports Bethea powers Hawaii to sweep in softball By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 12:20 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii’s Mya’Liah Bethea rounds second and claps her hands after hitting a grand slam on May 7, 2022. Mya’Liah Bethea hit home runs in each of Hawaii’s games, leading the Rainbow Wahine softball team to a sweep of its doubleheader with Cal State Bakersfield and a series sweep on Saturday at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Mya’Liah Bethea hit home runs in each of Hawaii’s games, leading the Rainbow Wahine softball team to a sweep of its doubleheader with Cal State Bakersfield and a series sweep on Saturday at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium. In Saturday’s first game, Hawaii was victorious 7-2. The Rainbow Wahine (18-19, 11-5 Big West) drew first blood in the third, as Malia Xiao Gin and Izabella Martinez each hit RBI singles to give Hawaii a 2-0 lead. After the Roadrunners (4-36, 2-16) got back a run in the top of the fourth, Bethea launched a two-run home run to push Hawaii’s lead to 4-1. The Roadrunners earned another run in the fifth, but Hawaii scored three runs in the sixth for the game’s final margin of victory. Kaena Keliinoi picked up an RBI after reaching on a fielding error, before Martinez doubled to right to bring home two more runs. The Hawaii offense stayed hot in the second game, winning 8-4. Chloe Borges got Hawaii on the board in the second, singling up the middle to score Maya Ichimura. Piper Neri was on third after the Borges single, then sprinted home after the Roadrunners committed an error on a pickoff attempt of Borges. Bethea then stepped up and launched her second home run of the day, scoring Borges. Bethea homered in every game of the series, after hitting a grand slam in Friday’s game. Hawaii tacked on three runs in the fourth inning, as Gin, Martinez and Haley Johnson drove in runs, and Dallas Millwood drove in another in the sixth. The Roadrunners finally scored a run in the fifth, then made a late surge in the seventh, scoring three runs. Previous Story Scoreboard - April 20, 2024 Next Story Scoreboard - April 21, 2024