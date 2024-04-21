comscore Bethea powers Hawaii to sweep in softball | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Bethea powers Hawaii to sweep in softball

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii’s Mya’Liah Bethea rounds second and claps her hands after hitting a grand slam on May 7, 2022.

    Hawaii’s Mya’Liah Bethea rounds second and claps her hands after hitting a grand slam on May 7, 2022.

Mya’Liah Bethea hit home runs in each of Hawaii’s games, leading the Rainbow Wahine softball team to a sweep of its doubleheader with Cal State Bakersfield and a series sweep on Saturday at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium. Read more

