comscore Signs of Hawaiian Life - April 21, 2024 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Signs of Hawaiian Life | Travel

Signs of Hawaiian Life – April 21, 2024

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • Dorene Char of Kaneohe and Nellie Lee of Waikiki were surprised to see an H2 North Shore sign on a resident’s fence in Kamakura, Japan. Photo by Harvey Ouchi.

  • Hannah Rayburn and Erin Valentine of Honolulu took a moment to snap a picture at Aloha Poke, a restaurant in Seville, Spain, quite a distance from home in Seville, Spain. Photo by Erin Valentine.

  • Dr. Suzi Kiss and Rob Boolukos of Honolulu visited Bordeaux, France, and spotted a restaurant that promised “fresh food from Hawai.” Photo by Pete Boolukos.

