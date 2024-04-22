Letter: Bill to help mental health professionals is win-win

People wait in line at a security checkpoint outside of the state Capitol on Jan. 17.

I am hopeful the state Legislature will pass House Bill 1830, which would ease the financial stress I face as a doctoral candidate at the Hawaii School of Professional Psychology. HB 1830 addresses the financial burden many graduate students experience with student loans and Hawaii’s high cost of living. The bill grants a temporary, provisional psychology license such that I would qualify for insurance reimbursement for psychotherapy services I provide during my post-graduate training year, which is required to become a licensed psychologist.

It works in a similar fashion for mental health counselors and marriage and family counselors.

HB 1830 would have a profound impact on the current mental health landscape of Hawaii by not only increasing access to care, but also encouraging mental health professionals to stay in our islands to continue providing culturally sensitive care. It is a step toward a more resilient and healthier Hawaii.

Kendyl Y. Oshiro

Waipahu

