Letter: Is Biden strong enough to manage Middle East?

The most powerful man in the world, President Joe Biden, warns Iran with a terse, stern warning: “don’t.” But Iran “does.”

Then Biden says to the world that the U.S. won’t support a counterattack and tells Israel to “take the win” of stopping most of Iran’s missiles targeting its homeland.

Last week, Israel launched a limited strike at Iran — as any nation would if its homeland was attacked. I get that this situation is difficult and requires a strong leader. But is Biden that leader?

Stefan Wenska

Kailua

