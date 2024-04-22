Letter: Simple solutions for isles’ housing, rental problems

What if we required two affordable rentals for each vacation rental offered by one owner and opened it up beyond resort-zoned areas? That would put pressure where it could actually help. This would work better than just taxing owners to death.

Letting people rent out rooms in their house while they live there can also help local people get by in our high-priced environment. It is time to stop letting hotel managers write the rules.

Dan Carpenter

Waianae

